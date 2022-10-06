OMG! Netizens SLAM Shah Rukh Khan for attending Nayanthara’s wedding, and the reason will leave you in splits

Shah Rukh Khan was tested covid positive, however, the actor was seen attending his Jawaan co-star Nayanthara’s wedding with Vignesh Shivan in Chennai

movie_image: 
srk

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan made an unexpected appearance at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivam's wedding in Chennai, and the superstar's fans were overjoyed to see him back in action after news surfaced a few days ago that he was COVID positive. However, some individuals were likewise surprised as to how he had recovered so quickly.

Reportedly, the actor was diagnosed with the deadly virus; however, it was only moderate symptoms, and he recovered quickly.

The fourth wave of COVID has hit the nation and the number of cases is increasing in the country. There is a sudden spike in the cases in India and the government has once again passed the rule of wearing the mass compulsion.

After Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aryan, Katrina Kaif, and Aditya Roy Kapoor now mega superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been tested COVID positive. This is the first time the actor has contracted the virus.

Earlier this year, he announced his comeback film Pathaan, which is set to release in January 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. He then announced Dunki earlier this summer with Rajkumar Hirani at the helm. The film stars Taapsee Pannu with him, and rumor has it that Vicky Kaushal is also in the film. The film is slated to release in December 2023.

Credit: DNA

About Author

