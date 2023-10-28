OMG! Netizens troll Salman Khan for mocking Prabhudeva's choreography, check out the comments

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is a man of spoken words. At times, a lot of spoken words. Sometimes, these words don’t make sense at all. And at times, these words make too much sense. It was once that he was talking about his film Wanted that he decided to talk about some words that made too much sense.

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai reveals how she would deal with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and talks about who is weak and strong in the game

Bhaijaan and his career saw a breakthrough comeback with Prabhudeva’s Wanted. It was during the promotion of the film that he decided to take digs at his director while sharing his working experience on the film.

Prabhudeva is a dancing legend and talking about his dance moves and choreography, Salman Khan during an interview said, “Meri khud ki thinking ye hai ki main Prabhudeva se accha naach lunga. Unhone mujhe sikhaya wo steps. Aur phir maine wo steps kiye hain. Aur unko bhi samajh mein nahi aaya ke ye maine kaise kiya hai. Kyunki wo sikha kuch aur rahe the aur main kar kuch aur raha tha. Apne style ke andar. To phir unhone wo copy karna chaha. Unse hua nahi.”

The clip was shared on an Instagram handle simprajjo, and netizens reacted to the video. A user trolled, “Bhai ka dance Dil mein aata h par samajh mein nahi.” Another comment read, “Just bhai things.” A third comment read, “Sometimes I get confused if he is being serious or he is just being funny.” A fourth user said, “Bhai ki dancing or driving koi nhi smjh sakta.”

Another troll read, “After then Prabhudeva sir realized that anybody can dance.” One user wrote, “Confidence like bhai is all you need to succeed.” A user mocked, “Itna ganda dance karo ki dancers copy na kar paye.” A user asked, “Kuchh zyada nahi ho gaya…sab kuchh sahi chal raha tha lekin phir :- unhone wo copy karna chaha unse hua nahi.”

Also read - Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Khan Brothers takes over “Weekend Ka Vaar” Salman Khan to host on Friday and Saturday; Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to roast contestants on Sunday

However, some users pointed out how Salman Khan’s dance moves in Wanted were actually good. A user wrote, “Salman Khan’s dance in Wanted was something else, though.” Another user echoed the same thought, “No doubt Salman Khan ne wanted me kamal ka dance Kiya hai.”

Well, for those who don’t remember, Salman Khan created a riot with the song ‘Jalwa’ from Wanted. His hook step from the song went viral. The film was directed by Prabhudeva, and Salman’s career revived with the film, which was released in 2009.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi