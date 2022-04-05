OMG! Nora Fatehi escapes on a scooter after ditching her luxurious car

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular and hottest divas in B-town. She is known for her dancing skills and good looks.

ALSO READ: Gossip! Terence Lewis finally opens up on rumours of him dating Nora Fatehi

Also known for her fashionable avatars, the actress was seen wearing a traditional outfit on the occasion of Eid. She amazed everyone when she decided to ditch her luxury car for a scooter. Her videos are now going viral. Nora Fatehi was seen escaping on a scooter after ditching her car in the viral video. In no time, netizens started praising the actress for her ‘down to earth’ nature. One of them wrote, “So down to earth girl.” Another mentioned, “That lucky guy.” Meanwhile, some social media users noticed that she was not wearing a helmet. One of them commented, “Delhi m hoti toh chalan kat jaata.” The second person commented, “Why driver is not wearing Helmet.....” Another wrote, “Bina helmet!!?why? Hair style khrb ho jaigi.1st life then hair.”

Take a look below.

A few months ago, when Nora Fatehi vanished from Instagram, the Internet was turned upside down. It came as a surprise because the actress had been flooding her millions of followers with photos and videos from her current Dubai vacation. Later, it got revealed that her account was hacked. The actress issued an official statement on Instagram, revealing that her Instagram account had been hacked. She also expressed gratitude to the Instagram crew for assisting her in reviving the account. The note read, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Amazing! Nora Fatehi gives a shoutout as Tiger Shroff impresses everyone with his dance moves on THIS Bollywood song

CREDIT: DNAINDIA