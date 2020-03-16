OMG! Noted filmmaker Sawaan Kumar admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, condition is critical

MUMBAI: Sawaan Kumar Tak, the director, producer, writer and lyricist of blockbuster hits like 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Souten' and 'Sajan Bina Suhagan' has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Also Read: REALLY! Archana Puran Singh finally breaks her silence over being compared to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s looks from Haddi

Sawan Kumar's nephew Navin Kumar Tak was quoted saying as, "He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He's had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he's serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time."

Also Read: Exclusive! “I would love to do Bigg Boss and my friends have always told me I am the perfect contender for the show” - Mehul Nisar

The filmmaker is known for giving breaks to acclaimed actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior aka Naeem Sayyed.

He had produced 'Naunihal' on a shoestring budget, but the film had a Presidential mention at the National Awards and it was the film that introduced Sanjeev Kumar to the world of Hindi movies. His first film as director was 'Gomti Ke Kinare with Meena Kumari'.

Credit: ETimes