OMG! Noted filmmaker Sawaan Kumar admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, condition is critical

Director, producer, writer and lyricist of blockbuster hits like 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Souten' and 'Sajan Bina Suhagan', Sawaan Kumar has been admitted Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 09:01
movie_image: 
Bollywood, Movies, Saawan Kumar, Kokilaben Hospital, Saawan Kumar Hospitalised, Sanam Bewafa, Souten, Sajan Bina Suhagan, TellyC

MUMBAI: Sawaan Kumar Tak, the director, producer, writer and lyricist of blockbuster hits like 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Souten' and 'Sajan Bina Suhagan' has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He is currently in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Also Read: REALLY! Archana Puran Singh finally breaks her silence over being compared to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s looks from Haddi

Sawan Kumar's nephew Navin Kumar Tak was quoted saying as, "He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. He's had a history of lung-related ailments, but this time he's serious and his heart is not in a good condition. We are asking the fans and followers for their prayers so that uncle can pull through this difficult time."

Also Read: Exclusive! “I would love to do Bigg Boss and my friends have always told me I am the perfect contender for the show” - Mehul Nisar

The filmmaker is known for giving breaks to acclaimed actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Mehmood Junior aka Naeem Sayyed.

He had produced 'Naunihal' on a shoestring budget, but the film had a Presidential mention at the National Awards and it was the film that introduced Sanjeev Kumar to the world of Hindi movies. His first film as director was 'Gomti Ke Kinare with Meena Kumari'.

Credit: ETimes

Bollywood movies Saawan Kumar Kokilaben Hospital Saawan Kumar Hospitalised Sanam Bewafa Souten Sajan Bina Suhagan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 09:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Awesome! Nandini and Vedika’s plan fails, Pihu impresses everyone with her wit and charm
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Anupama: Big Update! Adhik promises Pakhi that he will apologise to Anupama she is upset the way Ankush and Barkha behaved
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Rajjo: Hats-Off! Arjun takes a BIG step to save Rajjo from the tragic flood
MUMBAI: Many new shows are being launched and Star Plus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media has come up...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Huge Twist! THIS person to take Akshara’s place in Abhimanyu’s life post leap
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film Shamshera was carrying huge expectations, but it tanked at the box office. Now,...
OMG! Noted filmmaker Sawaan Kumar admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, condition is critical
MUMBAI: Sawaan Kumar Tak, the director, producer, writer and lyricist of blockbuster hits like 'Sanam Bewafa', 'Souten...
Recent Stories
Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls
Oops! Vaani Kapoor faces public wrath for her action sequence in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, see trolls
Latest Video