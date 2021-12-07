OMG! An OTT giant offered Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal a MASSIVE sum for exclusive footage of their wedding?

MUMBAI: The wedding of Vic-Kat is all set to take place on 9th December and in recent months, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding has been in the news. The wedding is all set to take place on 9th December 2021 at Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and the pre-wedding ceremonies will start from 7th December.

Reports suggest that Katrina and Vicky gave exclusive rights to an international publication of their wedding pictures just a couple of days ago. According to Pinkvilla, an OTT giant has offered the couple Rs 100 crore for the exclusive footage of their wedding.

The source told the portal, "It's not uncommon for celebrities in the west to sell off their wedding footage and pictures to magazines and at times even channels, as fans want to see every detail of their idol's life-changing event. The streaming giant plans to bring the same trend to India as well, and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Rs 100 crore."

Moreover, the source revealed that if the couple agrees, the streaming platform will film and edit all the ceremonies and present them as a feature film.

According to reports, the video will include live moments and exclusive interviews with members of the family, guests, make-up artists, stylists, and other guests at the wedding.

The future course of action is up to Katrina and Vicky. Right now it is a 50-50 possibility because fans sure are eager but the couple has been very private about their life.

Bollywood’s Bajirao and Mastaani, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were said to have received the same offer from OTT giant during their wedding. However, the couple declined the offer. It will be interesting to see if Vicky and Katrina will agree to it or not.

In the meantime, a few friends and members of the couple's family have already arrived in Jaipur. Pictures and videos of the event are making the rounds on social media.

