OMG! This Oxford graduate actress who has worked with Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and others made a mistake that sent her to jail for 5 years

Today we will talk about an actress whose one wrong move not only destroyed her entire career but also sent her to jail. The actress we are talking about is none other than Monica Bedi who is known for her films like Jodi No.1, Ek Phool Teen Kante, Khilona, among others.

Born on 18th January 1975 in Hosiyarpur, Punjab, Monica’s father Dr Prem Kumar Bedi is a doctor and her mother Shankuntala is a homemaker. She has a younger brother Bobby Bedi. Monica along with her family moved to Norway in 1979 and the actress did her schooling there. She then graduated in English Literature from Oxford University.

Monica was an avid dancer but had no interest in acting initially. The actress flew down to Mumbai to learn classical dancing from Gopi Guru. One day actor/filmmaker Manoj Kumar spotted Monica dancing at Gopi Guru’s studio and offered her Kiritmaan opposite her son Kunal Goswami.

Manoj then signed a 3 year contract with Monica but Kirtimaan never went on floors and she requested Manoj Kumar to release her from the contract. He budged and Monica got her first project; Telugu film Taj Mahal (1995) by D Rama Naidu. The film was a superhit and she then made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan in Suraksha (1995). She was then seen in films like Aashique Mastaane, Khilona, Ek Phool Teen Kaante, and Tirchi Topiwale which flopped badly and affected her career adversely.

Monica then started doing stage shows in India and abroad. During one of her stage shows in Dubai she met gangster Abu Salem and the two struck a friendship. Their friendship later turned to love and the two started dating. As per reports, Abu started recommending Monica to many big banners and filmmakers and she got films like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Tada, and Jodi No 1.

Monica quit the film industry to settle down with Abu. However in 2002, when Monica and Abu went to Portugal, the couple were arrested for traveling on forged documents. After 2.5 years in Portugal jail, Monica and Abu were deported to India. The CBI court sentenced Monica to 5 years in jail however later her sentence was reduced to 3 years. However she had spent 5 years in jail between 2002 to 2007.

Monica tried to revive her career with reality shows like Bigg Boss 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She also did shows like Saraswatichandra and Bandhan. She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps them updated on her activities.

