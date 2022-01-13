OMG! This person from Aamir Khan's family proposed Juhi Chawla, and here is how the actress reacted

MUMBAI: Juhi Chawla is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry. The list of 90s actresses is incomplete without the name of Juhi Chawla. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt till today we love to see the movies which were delivered by the actress.

Taking to her social media handle today actress made some amazing revelation that actor Imran Khan had once proposed her, yes you heard right actor Imran Khan who has turned 39 today, Juhi Chawla, taking to her Instagram handle wished him on his birthday and revealed that the actor had proposed him when he was 6 years old.

Sharing this picture the actress Juhi Chawla captioned, ‘Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old ..!!!!…. heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein ..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever ..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran …

Indeed it is one of the sweet gestures of the actress Juhi Chawla and no doubt she is the most loved actresses specially for the 90s kids.

What are your views on this picture and the proposal of the birthday boy actor Imran Khan do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front actress Juhi Chawla will be next seen in the movie Sharmaji Namkeen. She will also be seen in the web series Hush Hush coming from Amazon Prime video. On the other hand actor Imran Khan was last seen in the movie Katti Batti which was released in the year 2015. The actor has now taken a break from acting.

