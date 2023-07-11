OMG! Police officer’s son sent Mukesh Ambani death threats via email ID created in the name of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan

21 year old Rajveer Khant created an email id in the name of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan. Khant is the son of a Gujarat constable and was arrested in Kalol in Gandhinagar on Saturday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 17:21
movie_image: 
Mukesh ambani

MUMBAI : Mukesh Ambani is one of the Richest and most influential people in the world. His and his family’s fame and popularity is no secret and they have been part of many business ventures and events. The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh has now received a death threat through an Email asking for a whopping sum of Rs 20 Crores, failing which he will be shot. They gradually increased the amount to Rs 400 crores. 

Also Read-Wow! Smriti Irani, Dilip Joshi and others arrive in their best attires at Nita Ambani’s Cultural Center launch

21 year old Rajveer Khant created an email id in the name of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan. Khant is the son of a Gujarat constable and was arrested in Kalol in Gandhinagar on Saturday. He created the id shadabkhan@mailfence during the World cup cricket match. During the Pakistan vs South Africa match, Khan was batting and scored 46. Khan said the idea was created from there. Khan had used a VPN network to hide his location. Out of the 15 people who had used Mailfence to sent mail, the mail sent to Ambani was traced to Gandhinagar. Khan is a third year B .Com student.

The second accused is 19 year old Ganesh Ramesh Vanapardhi who is a computer science student. He was arrested from Warangal in Telangana. 

Also Read-Is everything alright between Tina Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, as the former was missing from the grand celebration?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

-Reliance Industries Nita Ambani Mukesh Ambani Antilia Gamdevi Police Shloka Ambani Anand Ambani Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 17:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra...
Krishna Kaul and Manit Joura’s power-packed performances at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’ cannot be missed!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Raghav tells Viaan that Kathaa will return to him
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Wow! Meet the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one such name that has grabbed the attention of the fans over the time with her...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Tara questions why Kunal and Vandana don't get married, making them awkward
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
Disha
Wow! Meet the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani
Zeenat
Must Read! Zeenat Aman gets an operation for her eye condition Ptosis says “it is the result of an injury I suffered…”
ZAHAAN
Must read! Meet Zeenat Aman's son Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha’s birthday party glimpses are here
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor to have his biggest ever release in USA with Animal releasing in more than 888 screens