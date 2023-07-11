OMG! Police officer’s son sent Mukesh Ambani death threats via email ID created in the name of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan

MUMBAI : Mukesh Ambani is one of the Richest and most influential people in the world. His and his family’s fame and popularity is no secret and they have been part of many business ventures and events. The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh has now received a death threat through an Email asking for a whopping sum of Rs 20 Crores, failing which he will be shot. They gradually increased the amount to Rs 400 crores.

21 year old Rajveer Khant created an email id in the name of Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan. Khant is the son of a Gujarat constable and was arrested in Kalol in Gandhinagar on Saturday. He created the id shadabkhan@mailfence during the World cup cricket match. During the Pakistan vs South Africa match, Khan was batting and scored 46. Khan said the idea was created from there. Khan had used a VPN network to hide his location. Out of the 15 people who had used Mailfence to sent mail, the mail sent to Ambani was traced to Gandhinagar. Khan is a third year B .Com student.

The second accused is 19 year old Ganesh Ramesh Vanapardhi who is a computer science student. He was arrested from Warangal in Telangana.

Credit-FreePressJournal