OMG! Post Aaryan Khan’s case, Suhana has missing from social media

MUMBAI: Many of the Bollywood star kids enjoy a huge fan base on social media platforms. Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has been keeping a low profile online these days. Otherwise, an active social media user, Suhana Khan has been missing in action for a couple of weeks. SRK’s son Aryan Khan is embroiled in controversy right now owing to a cruise drug case. Recently Aryan even approached Bombay High court to make changes in his bail agreement.

Suhana has over 2.3 Million followers whom she treats with her stunning pictures. Suhana Khan shared her last pictures a few weeks back when she was about to leave NYC. She was taking her acting course at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. She had shared a monochromatic picture of a massive building with scaffolding on it. Beneath the building, there is a truck that has an incredible quote about New York written on it. The quote is, “Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you’ll always be a New Yorker” Suhana shared the picture and mentioned a heartbreak emoji in the caption. The picture and the caption could signify that Suhana might be moving on from New York.

If sources are to be believed then Suhana Khan will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar’s directorial adaptation of the Archies comics.

