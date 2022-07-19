OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?

MUMBAI:No doubt Yash Raj Films is one of the leading production houses in India. We have seen some beautiful contributions of the production house in terms of movies and music videos which have indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Yash Raj Films is a production house that is known for its romantic movies. They have been contributing over time with their timeless classics. Well, do you know the recent 3 movies of Yash Raj Films are big-time disasters?

Ever since the cinema hall has been unlocked and the movies have started releasing on the big screen, there have been 3 flops back to back from Yash Raj Films, they are not only flops but disasters at the box office of India.

The first release was Bunty Aur Babli 2 which had Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in the leading role. The trailer of the movie was quite promising but the movie failed miserably at the box office of India. The second movie which was coming from the side of Yash Raj Films was Jayeshbhai Jordaar which had Ranveer Singh along with Shalini Pandey which was again a flop at the box office.

How can we forget Samrat Prithviraj which had Akshay Kumar in the leading role which has been the talk of the town for the miscasting, the movie was made on the budget of around 200 crores but it got tanked at the Box Office.

Well, these are the disaster movies that tanked at the box office coming from the side of production house Yash Raj Films. Well, is this the downfall of the production house Yash Raj Films? What do you think? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Now all eyes are towards the upcoming movie Shamshera which is another flick coming from this side of Yash Raj Films, the movie which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July.

