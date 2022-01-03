OMG! Prem Chopra and wife test positive for Covid-19, READ MORE

MUMBAI: We are witnessing the rise in the covid cases in the country once again and the impact can be seen in the Bollywood industry too, and now Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, Prem and Uma were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday and both of them will likely be discharged in a few days. Dr. Parkar said, "They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well,"

ALSO READ – (Couple Goals! Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are setting relationship goals with this unmissable family PIC)

Prem Chopra started his career in the early 1960s. Some of his best films are: Shaheed (1965), Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pashchim, Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Do Anjaane (1976), Jaadu Tona (1977), Kala Sona, Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Jaanwar(1982), Phool Bane Angaarey (1991) and many more. Prem has acted with the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna in more than 19 films. He was last seen in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was released on November 19, 2021

Prem's wife Uma is a fashion designer. She is the younger sister of late actor Raj Kapoor's wife, late Krishna Kapoor. Prem and Uma tied the knot in 1969.

Recently celebrities like John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for the virus.

SOURCE – HINDUSTAN TIMES

ALSO READ – (WOW! A.R Rahman’s Elder Daughter Khatija Gets Engaged, announces it on Instagram! Check out Pictures!)