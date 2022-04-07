OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19

His symptoms began to show on Monday and he had temperature and the very next day, complained of a bad throat with cough. Tutu decided to not delay and get an RTPCR test done.

Tutu Sharma

MUMBAI: We all know the discomfort of contracting Coronavirus and being entrapped by its symptoms. With the rise in the cases in India, many celebrities have found themselves down with it. Kartik Aaryan, Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nikki Tamboli and Aditya Roy Kapur are amongst the ones who suffered through this dreadful virus.

Now, the Kolhapure-Sharma household has been affected by it. Padmini Kolhapure’s husband, Tutu Sharma has contracted Covid-19  and has a few symptoms that are causing him discomfort. He is a producer. Padmini Kolhapure however, has tested negative and is taking all the mandatory precautions.

Padmini is keeping a close check on Tutu’s markers,  and maintains distance as their house is equipped with enough rooms and Tutu has quarantined himself. The staff of the house helps them with the necessary care and also that Padmini isn’t too exhausted.

His symptoms began to show on Monday and he had temperature and the very next day, complained of a bad throat with cough. Tutu decided to not delay and get an RTPCR test done. The couple is taking adequate rest and Tutu has been working from home. Tutu confirmed that he is feeling better and is hoping to test negative in a few days.

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

