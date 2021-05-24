OMG! Rajesh Roshan reveals how fitting this hit song sequence in Amitabh Bachchan's packed schedule had made him angry

MUMBAI: The song ‘Chookar Mere Mann Ko’ is still loved and enjoyed by music lovers.

There’s a ‘big history’ behind this song. Music director Rajesh Roshan recalled the story behind Chookar Mere Mann Ko, and how it made actor Amitabh Bachchan angry. The song was composed for the 1981 film Yaarana. In an interview on his 66th birthday, Rajesh said that Amitabh was busy shooting another film when he finalised the song. The idea of fitting the song sequence in his packed schedule made him angry, but he agreed to do it. The song had a 'big history', Rajesh told indianexpress.com. "Amitabh Bachchan used to regularly come to my music room for Yaarana after he was done with its shooting. When the song was getting made, he went to shoot this movie in Calcutta. From there, he called me one morning, and said this song has been made very fast, he won’t be able to shoot it. I told him if he has faith in me, he should film it. I could feel his anger on the phone."

ALSO READ: OMG! When Amitabh Bachchan was going to slap Govinda; read to know more!

Further, he shared, "But he shot the song as it is, he never cancelled it though he was in a position to tell director Raakesh Kumar to change the song and the music director, but he didn’t. It often happens today though. Today, nobody will forget the way Kishore Kumar sang it, like the lines 'Aaja tera aanchal yeh pyaar se main bhar doon…' It’s a song to remember.”

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan won’t be seen as Sarkar again? RED MORE

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES