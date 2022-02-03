OMG! Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan join hands for a new project

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan hasn't appeared on screen since 2018, which is the longest time his fans have ever had to wait to see him in a theatre. So, despite the lack of any promotional material or even a preview of Pathan, the superstar's next mega-budget film, anticipation for the film has already reached a fever pitch. Even as we wait for the first look at the next edition of YRF's espionage universe, SRK fans have received more exciting news, as we've learned some interesting details about his upcoming film with director Rajkumar Hirani.

According to an entertainment portal, the Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani film will begin shooting in March. According to a source close to the production, Shah Rukh and Hirani had wanted to work together for a long time and are thrilled that it has finally happened. Pre-production work has reportedly begun, and a big set resembling a Punjabi hamlet is anticipated to be created in Mumbai's Filmcity studio in the coming days, with a large portion of the film to be shot there. Furthermore, according to the article, the actors and crew will travel to London and Budapest to film portions of the film, for which a recce is now underway.

According to reports, Taapsee Pannu has been cast as the film's leading heroine, marking the first time the Baadshah of Bollywood has appeared alongside her on-screen. Shah Rukh Khan was her producer in Badla, so this isn't the first time they've collaborated. When asked about the development by India Today, Taapsee Pannu stated that she'd be the first to tell the world about it if it happened, but that for the time being, it's best to wait for things to be finalized and go on. But the actress didn't dispute it, saying she'll scream and shout it from the rooftops when everything is finalized since she's so pleased.

Credit: Bollywood Life