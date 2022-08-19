OMG! Ranbir Kapoor trolled for making a joke about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most popular and adorable couples in the Bollywood world. The two never fail to set major relationship goals. They left their fans pleasantly surprised after they announced their first pregnancy soon after their marriage.

While fans are eagerly waiting for the good news, it seems they are disappointed by Ranbir Kapoor’s joke about Alia Bhatt. Yes, the actor once again faces social media trolling and this time for making a joke about the weight gain of his pregnant wife.

A video of the couple along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji is doing the rounds where RK is seen mocking wife Alia Bhatt's weight gain. After Ranbir Kapoor, you see Alia Bhatt talking about why they are not promoting the film largely and not phailoed (spread) all over. Alia says, "Hum log karenge, we will be everywhere, the question is why we are not phailoed and marketing the film everywhere", to which Ranbir interrupts and cracks a joke." Well, I can see somebody has phailoed, this joke of the Shamshera star leaves Alia stunned for a second and soon he rubs her back saying that it was a joke and says she has phailoed cutely.

While Alia took the joke with a pinch of a salt, but netizens aren't sparing Ranbir as Alia Bhatt did, and they have been criticizing him for being insensitive. Many are calling Ranbir insensitive. One user on Reddit wrote, "Err, yeah. OK. Honestly, I don't want to nitpick and criticise Ranbir and Alia every time but main kya karoon. Ranbir, why'd you need to say that phailoed comment on air? Like she has body image issues, she's heavily pregnant, leave her alone". Another user slammed RK again for his insensitivity, "That phailoed comment could have been avoided, poor attempt at a joke but husband-wife hain to chalta hai."

Take a look below.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

