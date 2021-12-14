OMG! Randhir Kapoor gives an update about Taimur and Jeh, after Kareena tested Covid 19 positive

MUMBAI: COVID has its own variants leaving us all further scared. The cases have been increasing in the country and now it has also shown its mark on Bollywood celebrities. It was yesterday that Kareena Kapoor tested positive. Father Randhir Kapoor is now breaking his silence on it all.

Rumors were rife early afternoon that Bebo has tested positive and so has Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora. It is being said that the duo contracted the virus during a private dinner that was held at Karan Johar’s residence in Mumbai.

Randhir Kapoor told TOI, that Kareena Kapoor had a mild fever and body ache on Sunday and hence she underwent the test. But she is absolutely fine now. Doctors are taking good care of her.

When asked about the kids, the veteran actor said, She is currently in home quarantine so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jehangir can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay.

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed the news of being COVID positive. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.

We hope all of these divas get well soon at the earliest.

