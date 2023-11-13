OMG! Rani Mukerji helps an injured photographer by sending her car to get him medical assistance

MUMBAI : Rani Mukerji displayed empathy when a photographer was injured while capturing her arrival at a Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday. Freelance photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, revealing that a colleague sustained an injury while attempting to capture a closer shot of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, but Rani quickly sent her car to help him get medical assistance on time.

Bhayani took to Instagram to reveal that one of his teammates got injured while clicking Rani as she arrived in her car at a Diwali party.

In a video shared by the Bhayani, a photographer’s voice can be heard requesting Rani’s driver to stop the car as he injured his leg in the process of photographing the actor.

Following the incident, Rani Mukerji exhibited compassion by sending her own car to ensure prompt medical assistance for the injured photographer.

Bhayani also noted a similar incident involving Shah Rukh Khan, when the superstar sent his car to take a photographer to the hospital when he got injured.

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji, received a lot of praise for her role in her last film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on a real-life incident from 2011, exploring the tragic withdrawal of a child from an Indian family by the Norwegian government.

Additionally, she was featured in the OTT documentary series The Romantics and the comedy drama Bunty Aur Babli 2, along with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Credits - The Indian Express

