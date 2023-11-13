OMG! Rani Mukerji helps an injured photographer by sending her car to get him medical assistance

Rani Mukerji displayed empathy when a photographer was injured while capturing her arrival at a Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday. Freelance photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, revealing that a colleague sustained an injury while attempting to capture a closer shot of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, but Rani quickly sent her car to help him get medical assistance on time.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 17:07
movie_image: 
RANI MUKERJI

MUMBAI : Rani Mukerji displayed empathy when a photographer was injured while capturing her arrival at a Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday. Freelance photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, revealing that a colleague sustained an injury while attempting to capture a closer shot of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor, but Rani quickly sent her car to help him get medical assistance on time.

Bhayani took to Instagram to reveal that one of his teammates got injured while clicking Rani as she arrived in her car at a Diwali party. 

Also read - WOAH! Rani Mukerji’s video about lip-sync goes viral; netizens say, “She ended some stars”

In a video shared by the Bhayani, a photographer’s voice can be heard requesting Rani’s driver to stop the car as he injured his leg in the process of photographing the actor. 

Following the incident, Rani Mukerji exhibited compassion by sending her own car to ensure prompt medical assistance for the injured photographer.

Bhayani also noted a similar incident involving Shah Rukh Khan, when the superstar sent his car to take a photographer to the hospital when he got injured.

On the professional front, Rani Mukerji, received a lot of praise for her role in her last film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is based on a real-life incident from 2011, exploring the tragic withdrawal of a child from an Indian family by the Norwegian government. 

Also read - Must Read! Rani Mukerji completes 27 years in the industry, here’s a list of some remarkable performances of the actress

Additionally, she was featured in the OTT documentary series The Romantics and the comedy drama Bunty Aur Babli 2, along with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 
 

Rani Mukerji Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Karan Johar Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/13/2023 - 17:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember
MUMBAI : This Diwali, 'Jai Jawan' featured Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, dedicated to honoring the courage and valour...
Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla! When Juhi Chawla won the National costume round at Miss Universe, watch viral video
MUMBAI : Juhi Chawla was the top actress in the 90’s with films like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, Yes Boss, Darr, among...
Wow! Here is how Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur spend her Diwali, she gives some major friendship goals
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have on ott space is actress Harshita Gaur, with her...
Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and the TRPs are good and it’s among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC rating. Ankita and Vicky are two couples who have been locked in the house and who are playing the game well. Both have b
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and the TRPs are good and it’s among the top five shows when...
What! Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside theatres during the screening of Tiger 3, audience run to take cover
MUMBAI : Movie lovers, who went to watch Tiger 3 on Sunday, were in for a shock as a group of people burst firecrackers...
Shivangi Verma on body shaming: No one asked for your opinion!
MUMBAI: Actress Shivangi Verma who has been part of shows like Choti Sarrdaarni, Reporters and Bhootu, says that she...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember
Latest Video
Related Stories
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember
Juhi Chawla
Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla! When Juhi Chawla won the National costume round at Miss Universe, watch viral video
TIGER 3
What! Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside theatres during the screening of Tiger 3, audience run to take cover
Parineeti Chopra
Wow! This is how Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her Diwali with hubby Raghav Chadha, check it out
Box office
Box office! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 fails to touch 50 crore make, whereas Aankh Micholi is out of the race, here are the collection of these movies
Mrunal Thakur, Badshah
Whoa! Mrunal Thakur seen holding hands with Badshah at a Diwali party, are the two dating?