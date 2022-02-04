OMG! Ranveer Singh addresses Farhan Akhtar as BEAST, Read to know more

MUMBAI: 48-year-old Farhan Akhtar on Thursday posted an old picture reminiscing his boxing days from the sets of 'Toofaan'. As soon as he posted the Behind the Scene (BTS) photos, it created a buzz among his fans and fellow industry friends.

In the monochromatic photos, Farhan was seen meticulously boxing. He also flaunted his chiseled and toned body. Farhan also wrote a simple caption along with the pictures. It read, “Line ‘em. Knock ‘em down #Toofaan #bts # series.”

As soon as he posted the pictures, Ranveer Singh commented, “BEAST.” Vicky Kaushal too dropped a trophy emoticon into the comment section. His fans also could not stop commenting on the pictures. A fan wrote, “Smokin” along with fire emoticons. Another user commented, “Wow Superb.”

Farhan, who won several hearts with his performance in the sports drama Toofaan, played the role of boxer and actor Paresh Rawal essayed the role of his coach. The movie revolved around the life of a boxer, played by Farhan who does hard work to win a boxing match.

Toofaan was directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra and was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie was released on July 16, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

