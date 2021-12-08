OMG! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next to have a lot of steamy kissing scenes?

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt impressed the audience with their first project. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry. The two actors have reunited for Karan Johar’s upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

The BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the film are out and fans can’t keep calm.

As per a report in a news portal, the story of the movie is about a rich guy falling in love with a middle-class girl and how their parents are unhappy with this union. Alia reportedly plays a middle-class girl, whereas Ranveer belongs to a rich family. He is the waris of Dhanlaxmi Enterprises and stays in a white House Gurgaon, while Rani stays in a lousy fort. The report also added that Alia and Ranveer will also have a lot of steamy kissing scenes in the film. The team was shooting in Delhi and has wrapped up the shooting schedule in the national capital and has returned to Mumbai where they will shoot for the remaining portions of the film.

In addition to Alia and Ranveer, the film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

