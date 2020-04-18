News

OMG! Ranveer Singh challenged SRK; check out what happened next!

Check out what happened when the powerhouse of Bollywood Ranveer Singh challenged King Khan.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
18 Apr 2020 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh has impressed the audience with his talent. The actor is known for his excellent performances, energy, and sense of fashion.

Ranveer garnered a lot of love and appreciation for his work in movies like Ram Leela, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gully Boy. The Band Baja Baraat star's only dream was to be a Bollywood actor. This man is a true example of a person dreaming big, working hard, and achieving success.

Fans on social media have shared an amazing throwback video of a function in which the actor was seen giving a challenge to king of romance SRK.

Have a look.

In this video, we see Ranveer throwing a challenge to SRK to say his iconic movie dialogues continuously one after the other.

The latter accepted the challenge and very gracefully and aced it.

This is indeed a sweet video, and we love their chemistry.

It would be great to see both the actors together in a movie together.

What are your views? Tell us in the comment section below.

On the work note, Ranveer will be seen in '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

