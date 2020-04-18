OMG! Ranveer Singh challenged SRK; check out what happened next!

MUMBAI: The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh has impressed the audience with his talent. The actor is known for his excellent performances, energy, and sense of fashion.

Ranveer garnered a lot of love and appreciation for his work in movies like Ram Leela, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Gully Boy. The Band Baja Baraat star's only dream was to be a Bollywood actor. This man is a true example of a person dreaming big, working hard, and achieving success.

Fans on social media have shared an amazing throwback video of a function in which the actor was seen giving a challenge to king of romance SRK.

Have a look.

In this video, we see Ranveer throwing a challenge to SRK to say his iconic movie dialogues continuously one after the other.

The latter accepted the challenge and very gracefully and aced it.

This is indeed a sweet video, and we love their chemistry.

It would be great to see both the actors together in a movie together.

On the work note, Ranveer will be seen in '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.

On the work note, Ranveer will be seen in '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.

