OMG! Is Ranveer Singh going to be the new ‘Shaktimaan’ and reprise Mukesh Khanna’s role?

Mukesh Khanna played the titular character of Shaktimaan and it was popular among audience from all age groups. And now, according to latest reports, Ranveer Singh could reprise this role and step into Mukesh’s shoes to be ‘Shaktiman’.

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has many exciting projects lined up for him. Earlier this year, Sony International Productions in association with Bheeshm International had announced the exciting remake of the cult classic show, Shaktimaan, that starred Mukesh Khanna.

According to a source, “Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team.” There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the same from any parties involved.

Ranveer singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which failed to impress the audience but he will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty directed, ‘Cirkus’.

Credits: Freepress Journal

