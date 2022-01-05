OMG! Ranveer Singh shares an intriguing picture of Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh give out some major couple goals, on social media and in real life too. The fans as well as the Bollywood fraternity have been wishing Deepika Padukone on her birthday. Ranveer Singh who is known for showering his love for wife, recently took to the social media platform where he shared an intriguing picture of Deepika Padukone.

In the picture, one can see Deepika’s back in the middle of the river. He captioned the picture as My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday! @deepikapadukone. Soon the picture went viral on social media. The fans as well as their friends from the industry started commenting on the picture.

Actress Ananya Panday reacted with the emoji of heart in the comment. Whereas one fan wrote Happy Birthday to our queen. The other fan wrote #couplegoals.

Deepika Padukone on the occasion of her birthday shared a first glimpse poster of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. She captioned the pictures as A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!

The film will be released on the OTT platform on 11th February. It will see her in the lead role along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday along with a few others.

