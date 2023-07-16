OMG! From Rekha-Hrithik Roshan to Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt, here’s a list of the most controversial kisses of the Hindi Film Industry

A while back the slightest action of affection caused an uproar among fans and the public. Today, we bring to you a list of controversial kisses in the film industry.
Rekha-Hrithik Roshan

MUMBAI : The Film industry has grown, progressed and gotten a lot more modernized over the years. Kissing, holding hands, hugging, etc. is a common and not so shocking sight these days, but there was a time when people raised an eyebrow on it. A while back the slightest action of affection caused an uproar among fans and the public.

Today, we bring to you a list of controversial kisses in the film industry. 

Rekha-Hrithik Roshan

Rekha and Hrithik played the role of Mother-Son in Koi…Mil Gaya. The duo bumped into each other at an award function and while Rekha tried to kiss the actor on the cheeks, the moment became awkward when she mistakenly kissed him just below his lips. The moment was caught on camera by the paparazzi. 

Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Mallya

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Siddharth planted a kiss on Deepika’s lips when RCB won against KKR.

Pooja Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt

The father-daughter duo share a close bond. However when the duo locked lips for a magazine cover in the late 80’s it caused quite a furore. Although Mahesh Bhatt held a press conference after the magazine hit the stands, he made matters even worse when he shared that had Pooja not been his daughter he would have loved to marry her.

Bipasha Basu and Christiano Ronaldo

The famous footballer accompanied the Dhoom 2 actress to an event at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. The duo were reported to share some intimate moments and were also reportedly seen kissing later at a nightclub. The incident brought on a lot of backlash for Bipasha.

Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh

Rakhi Sawant is not someone who is alien to controversy. Back in 2006, during the birthday bash of Mika Singh, the latter kissed her forcibly without her consent, during his cake cutting, which was caught by the cameras. A shocked Rakhi filed a police case against him accusing him of molestation. 

Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere

During the AIDS awareness programme in Rajasthan in 2007, Hollywood actor Richard Gere who was also present, shocked everyone when he took Shilpa in his arms and kissed her cheeks. It caused a lot of anguish among the public toward him to disrespect an Indian actress like that. Several charges were pressed against the Hollywood legend and it took nearly 15 years for them to clear the matter. 

