OMG! Rohit Bose Roy reveals the first look poster of his next film

MUMBAI: Actor Rohit Bose Roy is one of the actors from Bollywood who is very active on the social media platform. The actor recently took to the social media handle to announce his next project.

Also read: Rohit Roy: I am who I am because of television

He shared the first look poster of his film Verses of war on his social media handle. He wrote: A story of two extra-ordinary men, a story of two nations, a story which will melt even the coldest souls is about to be released very soon.

Take a look at the poster

In the film, Rohit will be seen playing the character of a Pakistani Army officer. While describing his character, the actor revealed why he took the role of a Pakistani officer. He said, It was a tough call to play a Pakistani officer, considering how they are portrayed in Hindi films. Audiences dislike them. But in Verses of War, I wanted to overcome the audience’s hatred [for the character], and make them empathize with him. I chose this role because I wanted to prove to myself that I am a good actor.

The film will be directed by Prasad Kadam and will be produced by Vikaas Gutgutia and Girish Johar. Rohit Roy along with Vivek Oberoi and Shivaanii Rai will be seen in the leading roles. The music of the film is given by Mayuresh AdhiKari. The film is slated to release on 26th January 2022.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Also read: Flashback! When THIS made people believe that Rohit Roy was Sushmita's real-life boyfriend