movie news

Niranjan Mirinda
EXCLUSIVE: Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei actor...

MUMBAI: Ever since the announcement of the movie Ek Villain Returns was made the fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie....

01 Nov 2021 02:30 PM | Farhan Khan and Shruti Sampat
Rajamouli
Glimpse of 'RRR': Rajamouli brings...

MUMBAI :  Starring top Telugu heroes Jr NTR and Ram Charan, 'RRR' is one of the most hyped movies of the Indian film industry,...

01 Nov 2021 01:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant, Sharvari learn Salsa for their song...

MUMBAI :  Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari took Salsa lessons for the track 'Luv Ju' from the upcoming film '...

01 Nov 2021 01:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Akshay Bardapurkar
Akshay Bardapurkar, Nikhil Mahajan's '...

MUMBAI :  The upcoming film 'Raavsaheb' by Akshay Bardapurkar of Planet Marathi is one of the 20 imminent projects selected in...

01 Nov 2021 01:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sikandar Kher
Sikandar Kher gains 12 kg for his Hollywood debut...

MUMBAI: Actor Sikander Kher has gained almost 12 kgs of weight to look bulky for his Hollywood debut titled 'Monkey Man', which...

01 Nov 2021 01:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty
Kya baat hain! Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty...

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty has successfully established himself in the Bollywood industry.

He is famous for cop dramas, with his...

01 Nov 2021 11:56 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha
GOSSIP: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha to TIE THE...

MUMBAI: From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the wedding ceremony rumours haven't taken a pause....

01 Nov 2021 11:13 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Rushad Rana
Exclusive! Rushad Rana roped in for Vikram Bhatt...

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information right from the world of Bollywood digital and television,...

01 Nov 2021 10:38 AM | FarhanKhan
Taimur Ali Khan
Aww…Taimur Ali Khan enjoying Halloween bash with...

MUMBAI: Taimur Ali Khan has been the favourite star kid of the media reporters. He even starts posing when the paparazzi arrives...

01 Nov 2021 10:13 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddhivinayak
GUESS WHAT! SRK to offer special prayers in...

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested last month in a drug related case has finally been granted bail. It was...

01 Nov 2021 09:45 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Puneeth Rajkumar
SAD: Actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last funeral rites...

MUMBAI: This year hasn't been kind to the film industry, earlier this year it was Siddharth Shukla's tragic demise which had...

01 Nov 2021 09:27 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Sunny Kaushal
INTERESTING! You realise it's not so glossy...

MUMBAI: Bollywood is a place where dreams come true! And many newcomers have made it big in the past, be it Amitabh Bachchan or...

01 Nov 2021 09:15 AM | TellychakkarTeam
John
John Abraham: Will push aside everything to work...

MUMBAI : Actor John Abraham has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. This is the second time he has...

31 Oct 2021 10:52 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Siddharth Roy Kapur
Siddharth Roy Kapur: Need to choose content...

MUMBAI: Noted film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur says that post pandemic when the cinema theatres have started re-opening, it is...

31 Oct 2021 08:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan: 'Tattoo Waaliye' biggest...

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', calls the song '...

31 Oct 2021 07:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kumail NanjianiKumail Nanjiani
Kumail Nanjiani: Have watched Bollywood movies...

MUMBAI : Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a Bollywood star and a superhero named Kingo in Marvel's upcoming film '...

31 Oct 2021 06:30 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar on cancer: Somewhere in my mind...

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar did not let cancer stop him from making his directorial 'Antim: The Final Truth'...

31 Oct 2021 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tahir Raj Bhasin
Tahir Raj Bhasin: '83' is Kabir's...

MUMBAI :  Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is happy now that his film '83' has a release date. He says the film is director Kabir Khan's...

31 Oct 2021 05:45 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha: Was a blessing to be shooting...

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space with her beau Ali Fazal in the upcoming series 'Call My Agent:...

31 Oct 2021 05:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nitu Chandra
Nitu Chandra was 'numb' on being...

MUMBAI: Actress Nitu Chandra Srivastava is set to appear in the fourth instalment of 'Never Back Down: Revolt'. She has...

31 Oct 2021 04:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

