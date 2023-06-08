OMG! Saiyami Kher recalls the time she was suggested to have a nose job done at the age of 18

MUMBAI: Saiyami Kher began her showbiz journey with Telugu film Rey, before making her Bollywood debut in Mirzya (2016). She’s been a part of many other regional projects, which landed her a prominent role on web with Special Ops in 2020. But did you know the actress was asked to get cosmetic surgeries done at the age of 18?

This is not the first time that an actor is opening up about such an issue. Previously, we’ve even seen big names like Deepika Padukone, who faced something similar at the same age. The Pathaan actress was asked to get b**b job done but had enough wisdom not to take such suggestions seriously.

Recalling her experience, Saiyami Kher told a news portal, “When I was starting out, there were a lot of people who said I should get a lip job and even a nose job done, which I think is a very wrong advice to give to 18-year-old. It’s like the society you’re living in is cooperating and accepting the way you are, but you don’t fit the norms set by the industry.”

Saiyami Kher says she believes in embracing one’s individuality. She added, “These norms really didn’t bother me, but I hope they completely disappear from our industry. we need to accept diversity in showbiz.”

Just not that, Saiyami also mentioned that she only cares about her family and close friends’ opinions. “They are the only ones whose opinion really matters. Positive criticism is great as it improves you in a better way, but I was very fortunate to have them around me as they embraced and supported me,” she added.

