OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?

MUMBAI : We know how much the audience adores Shahrukh and Salman Khan and anticipate their films every year. It wouldn’t be surprising if they would want the mega stars to collaborate. If reports are to be believed, the two stars could come together for a film.

The internet is buzzing with rumours that SRK and Salman could get together for the biggest spy thriller which is being made by Aditya Chopra. Even though there is no official confirmation, some tweets are being circulated incessantly about the same. Most of them state that if such a film is in fact made, it would take the box office by a storm.

Most fans were excited that if the film were made, it would reunite the Khans after Karan Arjun. It was the only Bollywood movie where they co-starred as leads. Fans can’t wait for this Pathaan and Tiger 3 crossover, if at all it is being planned.

The two actors starred together in films like kuch kuch hota hai, Hum tumhare Hain Sanam, but never together as leads after Karan Arjun. When Sharukh was recently asked about his experience working with Salman, he said that there is no working experience when it comes to him but only love experience and happy experience and friendship experience and it is always amazing to work with him.

Credits: NDTV