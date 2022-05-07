OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?

Most fans were excited that if the film were made, it would reunite the Khans after Karan Arjun. It was the only Bollywood movie where they co-starred as leads. Fans can’t wait for this Pathaan and Tiger 3 crossover, if at all it is being planned.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 14:57
movie_image: 
OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?

MUMBAI : We know how much the audience adores Shahrukh and Salman Khan and anticipate their films every year. It wouldn’t be surprising if they would want the mega stars to collaborate. If reports are to be believed, the two stars could come together for a film.

The internet is buzzing with rumours that SRK and Salman could get together for the biggest spy thriller which is being made by Aditya Chopra. Even though there is no official confirmation, some tweets are being circulated incessantly about the same. Most of them state that if such a film is in fact made, it would take the box office by a storm.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT: Exclusive! Hina Khan to be the new host for the upcoming season?

Most fans were excited that if the film were made, it would reunite the Khans after Karan Arjun. It was the only Bollywood movie where they co-starred as leads. Fans can’t wait for this Pathaan and Tiger 3 crossover, if at all it is being planned.

The two actors starred together in films like kuch kuch hota hai, Hum tumhare Hain Sanam, but never together as leads after Karan Arjun. When Sharukh was recently asked about his experience working with Salman, he said that there is no working experience when it comes to him but only love experience and happy experience and friendship experience and it is always amazing to work with him.

Also read: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Ranveer Singh to replace Karan Johar as the host of the show

Credits: NDTV

Salman Khan Shahrukh Khan TellyChakkar Pathaan Bhaijaan Tiger 3 Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Shehnaz Gill Kareena Kapoor Khan Ayush Sharma Bigg Boss Colors Bollywood Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Ranveer Singh Hina Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 14:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Vipul D Shah on Optimystix Entertainment presenting Anandi Baa Aur Emily: We interviewed several girls across the USA, Canada, UK and many more and conducted almost 140 auditions
MUMBAI : Optimystix Entertainment has produced and presented a large variety of shows in the past several years. The...
Aruna Irani & Alok Nath reuniting for TV show on lines of Raja Babu? Here's what we know
MUMBAI : Popular veteran actors like Aruna Irani and Alok Nath are in talks to unite for an upcoming television show,...
STUNNING! From being the King of hearts, Shiva is all set to disguise as Maharaja this time in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The upcoming season has been pushed This is when the new season is all set to begin ?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Must Read! ‘The original version of Teri Galiyan was much better than the new one” netizens reacts on Galliyan Returns song from Ek Villain Returns
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns has been talk of the town ever since it was in the making, the fans were...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth has been approached to be part of the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new...
Recent Stories
Ek Villain Returns
Must Read! ‘The original version of Teri Galiyan was much better than the new one” netizens reacts on Galliyan Returns song from Ek Villain Returns
Latest Video