OMG! Salman Khan asked to be on alert and his security reviewed by Mumbai Police amid a new indirect 'threat' by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Facebook

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police conducted a security check for Salman Khan following an indirect threat made against him on Facebook by an account claiming to be that of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi's photograph was even set as the display picture on the mentioned Facebook account. Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail now for a drug smuggling case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Salman Khan was also warned in the Facebook post, which was aimed at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal in relation to an attack that occurred at his Vancouver home recently.

The post reads, "You consider Salman Khan a brother, but now it’s time for your ‘brother’ to come and save you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t be in the illusion that Dawood will save you; no one can save you. Your dramatic response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death did not go unnoticed. We all know the kind of person he was and the criminal associations he hadâ€æ You’ve now landed on our radar. Consider this a trailer; the full film will be released soon. Flee to any country you wish, but remember, death doesn’t require a visa; it comes uninvited."

Sources told a popular news portal that the Facebook account's origins can be traced to operations outside of India. As soon as the Mumbai Police learned of the threat, they immediately began to review Salman Khan's security precautions. The actor was alerted right away to the possible risk that the Facebook post posed. Law enforcement agencies have contacted Facebook to request information about the account user and the related IP address in an attempt to identify the source.

Salman Khan's protection was increased following an email death threat he received in March of this year, purportedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In addition, Bishnoi is said to have planned the murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moose Wala. The email, written in Hindi, said that Salman Khan must have seen Lawrence Bishnoi's interview which he recently gave to a news channel, and if he had not seen he should have seen it.

