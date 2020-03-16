OMG! Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali tags the Tiger 3 actor a women beater, Scroll down to read more

Salman Khan is gearing up to host the 16th season of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss to be aired very soon

MUMBAI : Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali was back to taking jibes at ex-boyfriend Salman Khan with her cryptic posts on social media. This time around, Somy shared a poster of the Khan film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and captioned it as, "A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He's a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea."

The actress, however, did not mention Salman's name or tag him in her post.

Early this year, Somy made headlines when she sent out a warning to the 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' and threatened to expose him. Somy shared a silhouette still from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's hit love track 'Aate Jaate Haste Gaate' from the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and wrote, "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

She later deleted the post. Somy Ali has bid adieu to Bollywood for good and found a new calling in her humanitarian pursuits. She now focuses on her NGO for domestic abuse survivors.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif followed by south superstar Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather where the actor plays a cameo role.

Credit: ETimes

