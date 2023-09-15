OMG! Salman Khan says Rs 1000 Crore should be a new benchmark for films; Says ‘For the Punjabi industry, Hindi….’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 20:30
MUMBAI: Tiger 3 is a forthcoming spy thriller that Salman Khan is looking forward to releasing in theaters. Gippy Grewal's Punjabi film Maujan Hi Maujan's trailer premiered in his presence. At the occasion, the actor referred to Rs 100 crore as the new standard for movies.

A video of Gippy Grewal's Maujaan's trailer debut a quote from Hi Maujaan that has gone popular on social media claims that earning Rs 100 crore has now become the "rock bottom" for movies. Salman Khan remarked, “I think the ₹100 crore mark is going to be the rock bottom now. Everything would be ₹400-500-600 plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry.”

The actor mentioned, “Even Marathi films are doing these numbers. ₹100 crore is not going to be a very big deal. I think the benchmark should be ₹1000 crore for a film right now.”

Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Tanu Grewal, Karamjit Anmol, Jimmy Sharma, and Harsheen Chauhan are among the notable actors who appear in Smeep Kang's Maujaan Hi Maujaan. Three brothers and one sister find love in the story, which is told in the movie. Due to their disability, they must deal with stigma. The Punjabi movie is slated to hit theaters on October 20.

In addition, Shah Rukh Khan will make an exciting cameo appearance in the film. A holiday release of the movie is planned for this Diwali (12 November).

Salman Khan will also be hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, and fans are excited about it after watching the promo.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 

