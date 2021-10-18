OMG! Salman Khan takes a flat on rent for this person; the rent amount will shock you

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the industry right now. The actor is ruling not just Bollywood but even the television world. He hosts controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Now, Salman has rented a flat in Bandra and the agreement has been signed! The property is on the 17th and 18th floor of Maqba Heights, owned by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

It is spread across 2265 square feet in carpet area. Salman pays a whopping 8.25 lakhs per month. Yes, you heard that right! Are you wondering what the actor utilizes it for?

As per reports, he has allotted it to the writer’s pad of his firm.

On the professional front, Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15. His Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are a hit, and the audiences love his hosting style.

He also has Antim – The Final Truth, Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Kick 2 coming up.

Credits: Koimoi