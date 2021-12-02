OMG! Salman’s sister Arpita BREAKS her SILENCE on the ‘Khan-daan’ attending the Katrina- Vicky wedding!

MUMBAI: With each passing day, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding has become more buzzworthy. Fans are excited about the upcoming wedding, but they are also curious about the details, such as the guest list, decor, and the outfits the bride and groom will wear.

The media have published their tentative guest lists based on their sources, but there has been speculation that Katrina may have sent Salman and his sisters a formal invite. There have been reports that even Salman Khan's family has been invited and that they will all attend Katrina and Vicky's wedding.

Apparently, when India Today contacted Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and asked her whether they had received an invitation for Katrina Kaif's wedding in Rajasthan, Arpita denied it.

According to the portal, Arpita Khan Sharma refuted reports of receiving an invite, saying, "We have not received an invitation for the wedding."

As per the report, Khan family members did not receive an invitation.

In addition, the source stated, "Salman is very protective of Katrina and wishes the actress all the best. She will be resuming the Tiger 3 shoot soon, which shouldn't be an issue because both actors are very professional."

In the meantime, preparations for the highly anticipated marriage have begun at the lavish hotel in Sawai Madhopur.

In order to make all the necessary arrangements for the big day, an event management company has been hired.

Therefore, the hotel has reserved special suites for the bride and groom.

Vicky and Katrina, along with their families, are expected to arrive on December 6 and depart on December 11.

Six different vendors have been entrusted with the task of arranging floral arrangements, decorations, security, transportation, and food for the wedding.

There will be 100 bouncers from Jaipur on December 5 for security arrangements. VIP guests will also be protected by Rajasthan police personnel.

It sounds like the most extravagant Bollywood wedding ever!

