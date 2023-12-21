OMG! Sameer Wankhede comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s father-son dialogue; Says ‘I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those…’

After being detained on suspicions of possessing drugs, Aryan, the son of SRK, was eventually found not guilty. The officer investigating Aryan's case case , Sameer Wankhede, has now commented on the Jawan dialouge, calling it as "roadside."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 09:04
movie_image: 
Sameer Wankhede

MUMBAI: Loved by his devoted followers, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made waves in the film industry. Many noted that the scene in which his character Vikram Rathore states, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle…”was a subtle jab at the Aryan Khan situation. After being detained on suspicions of possessing drugs, Aryan, the son of SRK, was eventually found not guilty. The officer investigating Aryan's case, Sameer Wankhede, has now commented on the Jawan dialouge, calling it as "roadside."

(Also read: What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, alleged Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court)

When Sameer was asked to comment on the dialogue in a recent chat with a well-known news origin, he stated, “This dialogue sounds very roadside to me. I neither watch movies nor listen to any dialogues. I don’t know anything about this movie. But if someone has targeted this towards me, then I would like to respond to it in English.”

Then he cited another writer, saying, “I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those burnt houses and bridges so I fear no hell so please don’t scare me.”

Sameer abstained from making any comments on the case because it is still pending, but he did respond amicably when questioned about his relationships with Shah Rukh Khan before the case. He said, “I can’t comment on the case. But 2-3 times when we met before, it was all very cordial. He knew me quite well and I knew him quite well too.”

Sameer Wankhede was charged earlier this year with extorting money from Shah Rukh Khan in return for the release of his son from prison. Following the narcotics bust on the 2021 Cordelia cruise, Aryan spent one month in jail. At the time, Sameer produced texts from Shah Rukh and presented them, saying there was no evidence that he had been attempting to seek out money.

As per Wankhede's appeal, “Allegations pertaining to the arrest of Aryan Khan being only an attempt for demanding money in exchange of his release are blatantly false and can be clearly seen from the messages sent by Mr Shahrukh Khan himself during the time Aryan was in the custody of NCB. Mr Shahrukh Khan has, vide his messages, clearly portrayed that he has no grievances against the Petitioner and has only requested to be kind to his son.”

(Also read: What! “I hope you feel my son has had the lesson…”, alleged Whatsapp chats between Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede submitted in court)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- The Indian Express

Aryan Khan SRK Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan Gauri Khan Cordelia Cruise The Archies Pathaan Sameer Wankhede Drug Case Movie News Vikram Rathore JAWAN Dunki Bollywood movies TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 09:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi unaware of Reeva and Ishaan’s past love story
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kavya- Ek Junoon Ek Jazna:Shocking! Mastermind Omi gets Adi arrested in alcohol scam
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floors. Some are all set for launches in the...
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who starred in several classic movies including Golmaal Again and Om Shanti Om, had a...
Wow! Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and other celebs ace the Dunki special screening; Here are stunning pictures!
MUMBAI: The makers of the much-awaited movie Dunki threw a celebrity-only private screening at Mumbai's Yash Raj Film (...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba brings Mannat to Angad’s bail hearing
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama to face biggest trouble after landing America
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Shreyas Talpade
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreyas Talpade
Finally! Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife shares an update on her husband's hospital discharge following angioplasty post a heart attack
Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal
Wow! Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and other celebs ace the Dunki special screening; Here are stunning pictures!
pankaj
Main Atal Hoon Trailer! The version of the great leader and performance of a great actor is what we see in the trailer
Pankaj
Exclusive! “If Pankaj Tripathi had said no, this movie would not have been made” Vinod Bhanushali
Pankaj
Exclusive! “This movie and the character has changed my life in the past 6 months” Pankaj Tripathi on the character preparation of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Sandeep
What! Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Grand Plans for "Animal 3" with Ranbir Kapoor - A Twist Unveiled!