OMG! Sameer Wankhede comments on Shah Rukh Khan’s father-son dialogue; Says ‘I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those…’

MUMBAI: Loved by his devoted followers, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made waves in the film industry. Many noted that the scene in which his character Vikram Rathore states, “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle…”was a subtle jab at the Aryan Khan situation. After being detained on suspicions of possessing drugs, Aryan, the son of SRK, was eventually found not guilty. The officer investigating Aryan's case, Sameer Wankhede, has now commented on the Jawan dialouge, calling it as "roadside."

When Sameer was asked to comment on the dialogue in a recent chat with a well-known news origin, he stated, “This dialogue sounds very roadside to me. I neither watch movies nor listen to any dialogues. I don’t know anything about this movie. But if someone has targeted this towards me, then I would like to respond to it in English.”

Then he cited another writer, saying, “I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those burnt houses and bridges so I fear no hell so please don’t scare me.”

Sameer abstained from making any comments on the case because it is still pending, but he did respond amicably when questioned about his relationships with Shah Rukh Khan before the case. He said, “I can’t comment on the case. But 2-3 times when we met before, it was all very cordial. He knew me quite well and I knew him quite well too.”

Sameer Wankhede was charged earlier this year with extorting money from Shah Rukh Khan in return for the release of his son from prison. Following the narcotics bust on the 2021 Cordelia cruise, Aryan spent one month in jail. At the time, Sameer produced texts from Shah Rukh and presented them, saying there was no evidence that he had been attempting to seek out money.

As per Wankhede's appeal, “Allegations pertaining to the arrest of Aryan Khan being only an attempt for demanding money in exchange of his release are blatantly false and can be clearly seen from the messages sent by Mr Shahrukh Khan himself during the time Aryan was in the custody of NCB. Mr Shahrukh Khan has, vide his messages, clearly portrayed that he has no grievances against the Petitioner and has only requested to be kind to his son.”

Credit- The Indian Express