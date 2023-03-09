OMG! Sanjay Dutt's late wife Richa Sharma's last letter makes rounds on social media, fans disappointed with Rajkumar Hirani for omitting the truth in 'Sanju'

Sanjay Dutt is often dubbed as ‘Controversy’s Beloved Prodigy’. His initial marriage to the late actress Richa Sharma was thrust into the Page-3 limelight. Their matrimonial union began in 1987, and within a year, their daughter Trishala Dutt graced their lives.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is often dubbed as ‘Controversy’s Beloved Prodigy’. His initial marriage to the late actress Richa Sharma was thrust into the Page-3 limelight. Their matrimonial union began in 1987, and within a year, their daughter Trishala Dutt graced their lives.

Also read -Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later

Yet, the narrative of their enchanting love story soon veered into tragedy when Richa was stricken with cancer. Amidst the sombre circumstances, speculation regarding the cause of their divorce swirled. 

While certain accounts attributed it to Richa’s terminal ailment, there were even claims that Sanjay’s proximity to Madhuri Dixit played a role in their separation.

Now Sanjay Dutt’s first wife Richa Sharma’s last letter before dying is going viral on Reddit. The viral post claimed that the letter was penned by the actress and was going through mental harassment due to the prevailing rumours between Sanjay and Madhuri Dixit.

In the letter, Richa Sharma wrote, “We all walk together. Each one chooses their own path. I chose mine. But I am left in a dead-end street. How do I go back? Do I get another chance? Time tells all. I’ll wait even if it takes long. I know deep inside there is no way I’ll be left behind. I still have hope. My guardian angel will take me some place where my dreams will be waiting. They will welcome me in with their arms open with care.”

As soon as it was shared on the platform, many users began to blame filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for whitewashing Sanjay Dutt’s biopic and omitting Richa Sharma from the film. 

A user said, “Hirani whitewashed this mf and people made it a hit. Sad state of affairs,” while another user wrote, “That’s the most disgusting part of the movie, leaving out wives and daughters as if they didn’t exist. The second one was creating fake characters to take the blame. The whole biopic is a sham.”

Also read -Shocking! Throwback to the time when Sanjay Dutt made misogynistic comments and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to them

A third user wrote, “They didn’t mention his first wife in his biopic,” as another user commented, “I don’t think he mentioned his second wife either.” A netizen wrote, “Sanju was nothing but a PR whitewashing exercise.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


 

Sanjay Dutt Richa Sharma Trishala Dutt Madhuri Dixit Rajkumar Hirani Bollywood Sanju TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan’s career in risk as Isha destroys Bhosale College's status
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her regret for rejecting THIS Karan Johar film with Shah Rukh Khan, read more of find out
MUMBAI: Who doesn't want to work with Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar together? It’s an opportunity that...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu ignores Akshara, Falling in love once again
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Woah! Sunny Deol reveals the reason why Border 2 was shelved, confirms to be a part of the film
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is getting all the love from all over the world. The film will...
Whoa! How the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain famed Ram Kapoor lost 30 kgs leaving his fans stunned with his physical transformation
MUMBAI:  Ram Kapoor is a well known face on Indian Television. Apart from shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,...
Woah! Vicky Kaushal reacts when questioned about asking Katrina Kaif out on a date, given that he wasn't a big star back then
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are adored by millions across India. The couple are hailed as one of the most...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan
OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her regret for rejecting THIS Karan Johar film with Shah Rukh Khan, read more of find out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan
OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her regret for rejecting THIS Karan Johar film with Shah Rukh Khan, read more of find out
Sunny
Woah! Sunny Deol reveals the reason why Border 2 was shelved, confirms to be a part of the film
Vicky Kaushal
Woah! Vicky Kaushal reacts when questioned about asking Katrina Kaif out on a date, given that he wasn't a big star back then
Sunny Deol
Controversy! Sunny Deol breaks silence on his Juhu property due to debt, says ‘I don't react to the thing because I know what it is’
Bobby
Wow! Sunny Deol feels his brother Bobby Deol is the most deserving and underappreciated actor; says ‘I think my brother deserves much more’
SUHANA KHAN
Wow! Suhana Khan opens up on what kind of a man she likes, read more