OMG! Sara Ali Khan gets trolled and called fake owing to this viral video

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has been winning the hearts of fans with her acting contribution. The actress is now gearing up for the digital release of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re, which also has Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the leading roles.

Recently, she had stepped out for the song launch of the movie Atrangi Re, where she was papped by the media. The actress looked beautiful in white, but there is a video that is going viral on social media where she was seen being disappointed with the cameramen.

In this video, we can understand that some person got pushed by the media while chasing the actress to get her footage. She was disappointed with the cameramen and said that they should not be doing this and should be humble. But this comment has been called fake by netizens all over.

Commenting on this video, many people said that all this is drama and that she is fake.

( ALSO READ : WOW: Sara Ali Khan CHASTISES her security guard for pushing paparazzi!)

Here is what that netizens have to say about this gesture of the actress.

They also pointed out that covid has not gone so where is her mask. Many people told that she is just being humble for now because she is not yet a superstar.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Her upcoming movie Atrangi Re is all set for its digital premiere on 24th December.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan shares glimpse of first song from 'Atrangi Re'