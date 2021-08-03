OMG! Sara Ali Khan injures her nose; this is what the actress has to say

MUMBAI: Actress Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to grab the attention of the fans with her amazing posts, the time the actress has got a lot of love from the fans for her amazing acting skills and her looks. How can we forget her knock-knock videos, especially with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan which garnered lot of attention from the fans.

Today the actress sharing a video on her Instagram handle revealed about her nose injury. Well, it is not yet confirmed that the nose injury is their real one or it is makeup for her upcoming project.

Here is what the actress shared

Sharing this video the actress captioned, “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy, Naak kaat di maine”

Well, if this injury is real, we wish for the speedy recovery of the actress.

On the professional front actress, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Coolie No.1 along with Varun Dhawan which had a digital release, will be next scene is with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the movie Atrangi Re.

