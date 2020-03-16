OMG! Is Sara Ali Khan responsible for Dhanush’s divorce with Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya? See netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood threw a grand bash to welcome Anthony and Joe Russo last night and Sara Ali Khan was seen posing with her Atrangi Re co-star.

Paparazzi spotted Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan at the arriving arena and they posed together for the shutterbugs. The duo were visibly comfortable as they’ve worked together in Atrangi Re and the actress even grabbed him by his arms. Netizens, in a bizarre scenario, found it unusual and trolled the Love Aaj Kal star for her closeness with the South actor.

Also Read:

Surprising! Karan Johar reveals Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor dated siblings, see netizens’ reactions

The comment section was filled with trolls targetting Sara Ali Khan as she even did her signature ‘namaste’ with Dhanush.

A user wrote, “Dhanush ka divorce hua tha na after the release of atrangi re”. Another commented, “Kya chep aurat h yar yeh. Dhanush ki body language samaj nahi aayi kya? Nahi touch krna usko tereko.” “Omg this girl grabs anyone,” a user wrote. Another wrote, “Fir mil gaya nava chhava” “Why does she have to grab everyone so tight. Danush clearly is uncomfortable,” a comment read.

Also Read:

Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shocking! Sara Ali Khan confesses that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda, leaves Karan and Janhvi Kapoor in shock

Dhanush is making us all proud with his first-ever collaboration with Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Brothers. He is part of The Gray Man, which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Goslings, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page amongst others in pivotal roles.

Credit: Koimoi