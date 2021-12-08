OMG! Sara Ali Khan shares a special message for late Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI : Sara Ali Khan had made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. On the third anniversary of the film, Sara Ali Khan shared a special message for her co-star.

The actor wrote Sharing a special video, Sara wrote; 3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts. From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of#jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath

In one of her interviews, Sara had said, Kedarnath will always remain very special to her for a lot of reasons because it was her first film. She also said she remembered the first scene she shot for the film.

After 'Kedarnath', she was seen in 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal', and 'Coolie No 1'. On the work front, Sara will next be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re featuring superstar Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

