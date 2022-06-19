OMG! Sara Ali Khan steps out with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan but gets trolled for her outfit

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The Bollywood diva has impressed everyone with her acting skills, good looks, and style statements.

While she is one fashionable diva, she is currently making headlines for the wrong reasons. Well, the diva and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are already celebrating Father's Day with their daddy Saif Ali Khan. On Saturday, the star kids were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for lunch with their father.

The actress was spotted outside Vikram Vedha actor Saif's house and the father-daughter duo headed towards a restaurant. Later, they were joined by Ibrahim. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing tank top teamed up with peach-coloured denim shorts. She completed her look with sneakers and a cap. But, it seems as if netizens were not at all impressed with her uber-cool look as they trolled her brutally. The netizens flooded the social media with Tiger Shroff's dialogue from Heropanti 2 'Choti bachi ho kya'. Sara's choice of outfit became a topic of discussion for the trollers.

What is your take on Saif Ali Khan’s outfit? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, she is known for films like Kedarnath and Simmba, both films were commercially successful. Later, she was seen in the film Atrangi Re and wowed her ardent fans with her performance.

