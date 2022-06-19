OMG! Sara Ali Khan steps out with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan but gets trolled for her outfit

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The Bollywood diva has impressed everyone with her acting skills, good looks, and style statements.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 00:02
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The Bollywood diva has impressed everyone with her acting skills, good looks, and style statements.

While she is one fashionable diva, she is currently making headlines for the wrong reasons. Well, the diva and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are already celebrating Father's Day with their daddy Saif Ali Khan. On Saturday, the star kids were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for lunch with their father.

ALSO READ: Shocking! Sara Ali Khan gets massively trolled over her latest bikini picture; netizens ask, 'Is this the only talent you have? When are you going to show your acting skills?'

The actress was spotted outside Vikram Vedha actor Saif's house and the father-daughter duo headed towards a restaurant. Later, they were joined by Ibrahim. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing tank top teamed up with peach-coloured denim shorts. She completed her look with sneakers and a cap. But, it seems as if netizens were not at all impressed with her uber-cool look as they trolled her brutally. The netizens flooded the social media with Tiger Shroff's dialogue from Heropanti 2 'Choti bachi ho kya'. Sara's choice of outfit became a topic of discussion for the trollers.

Take a look below.

What is your take on Saif Ali Khan’s outfit? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, she is known for films like Kedarnath and Simmba, both films were commercially successful. Later, she was seen in the film Atrangi Re and wowed her ardent fans with her performance.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Oops Moment! Ex-couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan spotted together, netizens call it a DISASTER

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar social media actors Father's Day Mumbai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/19/2022 - 00:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Delightful! This sums up Sachin Tendulkar’s happiness; Deets inside
MUMBAI: There is no doubt that Sachin Tendulkar has a crazy fan following. Fans always look forward to his posts on...
OMG! Sara Ali Khan steps out with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan but gets trolled for her outfit
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The Bollywood diva has...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Samudra Manthan becomes a difficult goal with Devs and Asur having ego clash
It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-drama...
Sab Satrangi: High Drama! Dadi to reveal who won the challenge
Sony SAB’s, Sab Satrangi is working its magic around. It has managed to gain a large fan-base and continues to attract...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa gets blamed by the chawl people for the water supply being cut
Sony SAB is gearing up for a new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. The show...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Preesha attacks Armaan, breaks a bottle on his headYeh Hai Chahatein: OMG! Preesha attacks Armaan, breaks a bottle on his head
StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (...
Recent Stories
Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan
OMG! Sara Ali Khan steps out with father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan but gets trolled for her outfit
Latest Video