OMG! Saroj Khan once brought Rekha to tears, the choreographer told her, “you are allergic to me’

MUMBAI: Bollywood evergreen beauty Rekha has been a favorite of fans of all ages. Despite her age, the Lajja actress exudes grace, eye-popping beauty and impeccable dancing talent even today.

On the occasion of Rekha’s 68th birthday, we bring to you an old memory that the actress has etched in her memory.

While working in the fantasy Bollywood film Sheshnaag in 1990, Rekha had to work with choreographer Saroj Khan, who was at the top of her career at the time and most sought after by filmmakers.

Reportedly on the day of shooting an elaborate song, Sarojji waited for Rekha to arrive on sets. After a long wait, the actress didn’t arrive, and a furious Saroj went out to find Rekha sitting in her car. She then told Khan that she would not shoot that day as she was ill.

The late choreographer was at her wits end with the starry behavior of Rekha. In an old interview she revealed what exactly had happened then. She went up to her and told her, “I think you are allergic to me. I call you for rehearsals, you don’t come. You come for a shoot but say that you are not well. You can talk to the producer and change the dance masters, tell them that you don’t want to work with me. Kuch toh gadbad hai (Something is wrong). You don’t want to work with me, tell Ayub.”

This statement made Rekha sob in tears. She then told Sarojji that she will shoot, however her secretary was concerned about Rekha who was inconsolable. The actress thought the choreographer mistook this as her not wanting to work. To this Sarojji told her, “I just felt like that because everyone has got their own favorites. Govinda calls Chinni Prakash because he likes him, his style suits him. If Dimple Kapadia calls Chinni Prakash, I should not mind it, just because she is my student does not mean she has to call me. Sridevi calls me because she likes me. Rekha has got her favorite Kamal. Why should I mind it?.. I told Rekha 'You can tell me you don't want to dance with me, you can dance with Kamal. There's no problem. But if someone's shooting is getting canceled for four days, that's not right.’

Rekha then got ready for the shoot and according to the late Sarojj the actress used all her anguish and danced so well that the song became a masterpiece. There was no bad blood between the two after that incident and neither did Rekha make any changes to the dance steps.

Credit- Hindustantimes




