OMG! A scene from Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is catching a lot of attention for this reason

MUMBAI : The much-anticipated trailer for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was released just a few hours ago. Alia Bhatt's performance in the teaser has gotten a lot of attention, and it's surely one of the film's highlights. While the trailer has received favourable reaction, one passage in particular has sparked debate. Gangubai visits a dentist from the North-East of India in one scene.

"Pura ka pura China mou mein ghusayega kya?" As the doctor tells Gangu (Alia) to open her lips wide, she reacts. This conversation has sparked outrage among netizens, who accuse it of being racist.

A Twitter user wrote, “Really liked the trailer of #GangubaiKathiawadi until the racist dialogue :) Bollywood will never change.” Another netizen tweeted, “’poora China muh mein daalega kya ?’ Of course, because the dentist is North Eastern so he is Chinese right? Racism and Xenophobia at its worst! #GangubaiKathiawadi.”

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which will have its global premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be distributed in theatres on February 25, 2022. Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures Foreign will distribute Gangubai Kathiawadi in all international countries outside of India.

The movie stars Alia as Gangubai, the lead character. Gangubai was one of the most powerful and loved woman from Kamathipura in the 1960s.The character is based from a chapter of 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', a book by an acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi's book.

