OMG! From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to Tiger Shroff and more; here are the list of actors who faced depression

MUMBAI: Nowadays Mental health has become a topic of discussion and we have seen how people are talking about it openly.

It’s a topic that needs to be discussed and spoken about so that people get help in combating it.

Actress like Deepika Padukone has come out and spoken about her battle with depression where she came out and spoke about the symptoms and what she was going through and how her husband Ranveer Singh and mother helped her come out of it.

There have been many actors from the movie industry who have battled depression and have come out stronger while some gave up on life.

Here we bring you the list of movie actors who suffered from depression :

1.Deepika Padukone

Deepika was at the peak of her career and she came out and spoke about her mental health and she didn’t care about the repercussions of it. She gave out ways to cope for people who go through the same kind of illnesses.

2. Tiger Shroff

Tiger at the beginning of his career had seen two back to back successes and the craze was to another level but then the biggest flop of his career was A Flying Jatt. He had said back then that he went through hardcore depression and it was a tough phase where he indulged in emotional eating. But eventually he came out of it strong.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan had become a producer in 1996 under the banner of ABCL which was doomed and he went through depression. Plus the actor had back-to-back failures in his films, but then he bounced back and came back as a strong person.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed in one of the interviews that post his shoulder injury he was down as he thought he wouldn’t perform well and hence he had gone through a short of phase of depression. But then he fought back and came out and the result was in front of the audience.

5. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is one of the movie actors who faced a lot of controversies. But the time when he lost his mother because of cancer and then his name came in the involvement in the ’93 Mumbai blasts. In one of the interviews he had revealed that during his imprisonment time he went through depression where he was unable to sleep but then he recovered from the bad phase and bounced back to life.

6. Late actress Jiah Khan

Jiah was facing loneliness because of her alleged affair with boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi and her family where her father had disowned her as she wanted to make it big in Bollywood. But as she was climbing the ladder of success she succumbed to depression and ended her life by committing suicide.

7. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was rising star in the movies but then he also faced depression and succumbed to it by allegedly committing suicide. His case is currently being investigated by the CBI as there have been claims that he could have been murdered.

8. Shama Sikander

Shama disclosed that she suffered from bipolar disorder. In an interview she said that her ex – boyfriend had pointed it out but she refused to meet a doctor but later on she did as she knew that the situation was very crucial and now she has overcome it but she shivers when she thinks about the past.

Well, these are the few actors who face depression, some overcame it while a few succumbed to it.

