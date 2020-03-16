OMG! Shah Rukh Khan has TVs worth this massive amount at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi recently and sported a clean-shave look for the outing. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, dropped pictures of the dapper star on Instagram.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 14:22
movie_image: 
srk

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi recently and sported a clean-shave look for the outing. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, dropped pictures of the dapper star on Instagram. SRK sported a suave black suit and shades for his appearance at an event in the capital.

At the launch of a television brand, he got candid like never before. In his conversation at the press conference, he opened up about how he has spent on TV before becoming an embassador of it.

Also read Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look

In the video, you can see him getting witty like always. He said, "The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half,” SRK said. "By that calculation, I’ve spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on televisions." While SRK made this revelation of having a TV in all Aryan, Suhana, and Abram's rooms, his fans have been pouring comments on the video and calling themselves poor.

Take a look at the video.

Shah Rukh Khan even revealed that though he owns a mansion but that is run by his wife Gauri Khan and he is only allowed to handle the tech inside the house. Fans have been celebrating this day as SRK has made his comeback. The actor was on a sabbatical after his last film Zero which failed at the box office. However, now King Khan is all set to regain his position with Pathaan, Dunki, and Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will make his return to the big screen with several projects including his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The actor will feature in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani, who will also produce the project with Gauri. He also has Pathaan in the pipeline. The film features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Also read What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life
 

Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Bollywood Entertainment Movie News Film industry actor Suhana AbRam Pathaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 14:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Must Watch! Anubhav and Gungun’s bed conversation, Garima comes knocking
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
OMG! Social media influencer Bhuvan Bam took a dig at Anjali Arora for THIS reason, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam is currently one of the biggest YouTuber and content creators in India. His content is not just...
Amazing! Take a look at who all are invited to Imlie's get together dinner party
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Oops! Bhagya Lakshmi Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi is furious at this costar, Here's Why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life...
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing projects being made under Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production. How...
Sensuous! From Jannat Zubair to Erica Fernandes, take a look at the super sizzling pool pictures of these TV actresses.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Television actresses are always seen...
Recent Stories
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
Wow! Have a look at the actress made their debut with Dharma Production
Latest Video