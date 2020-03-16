OMG! Shah Rukh Khan has TVs worth this massive amount at Mannat

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan was in Delhi recently and sported a clean-shave look for the outing. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, dropped pictures of the dapper star on Instagram. SRK sported a suave black suit and shades for his appearance at an event in the capital.

At the launch of a television brand, he got candid like never before. In his conversation at the press conference, he opened up about how he has spent on TV before becoming an embassador of it.

Also read Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look

In the video, you can see him getting witty like always. He said, "The cost of each television is about a lakh, lakh-and-a-half,” SRK said. "By that calculation, I’ve spent about Rs 30-40 lakh on televisions." While SRK made this revelation of having a TV in all Aryan, Suhana, and Abram's rooms, his fans have been pouring comments on the video and calling themselves poor.

Take a look at the video.

Shah Rukh Khan even revealed that though he owns a mansion but that is run by his wife Gauri Khan and he is only allowed to handle the tech inside the house. Fans have been celebrating this day as SRK has made his comeback. The actor was on a sabbatical after his last film Zero which failed at the box office. However, now King Khan is all set to regain his position with Pathaan, Dunki, and Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will make his return to the big screen with several projects including his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The actor will feature in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, Dunki is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani, who will also produce the project with Gauri. He also has Pathaan in the pipeline. The film features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Also read What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life

