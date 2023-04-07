OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed Badshah of the Hindi Film industry. The actor who has millions of fans the world over has been injured badly on set in the US and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The Pathaan actor had reportedly hurt his nose and underwent a small surgery.

SRK is back in India and is recuperating. A source said, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.”

Khan recently made a smashing acting comeback with his film Pathaan which grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. 

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan with Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Apart from that he also has a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-News18

