OMG! Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani annoyed as the BTS pics from Dunki gets leaked, check out reactions

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu wrapped up a schedule of Dunki in London a few days ago. While the actors were shooting for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial there, their pictures from the sets were leaked. However, it is reported that Rajkumar Hirani is not happy about it and the leaked pictures and videos have made the makers quite worried. Now, Taapsee has opened up about it and revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Hirani were not happy with the leaked pictures.

The actress said, “They tried to not… But we were shooting at Westminster Bridge (London), there is only so much you can do. Shah Rukh sir also tried a lot. They were not really happy that the pictures came out.” She further revealed that Hirani likes to keep things under wraps. Taapsee said that the filmmaker prefers to finish the shooting of his film first and then reveal details, and Shah Rukh Khan is totally okay with it.

Dunki, which has been making it to the headlines since the day it has been announced, is slated to release in December next year.

Taapsee is currently busy with the promotions of Dobaaraa which is slated to release on 19th August 2022. Apart from Dobaaraa and Dunki, Taapsee has Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty. Blurr will also mark her debut as a producer.

Credit: BollywoodLife