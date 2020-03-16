OMG! Shah Rukh Khan's super-expensive possessions will leave you stunned

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's beautiful home Mannat in Bandra is worth ₹200 crores today. But that is not the only expensive thing the king of Bollywood possesses. He has a net worth of around $690 million, which is well over ₹5,000 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat in Mumbai has become a tourist attraction. Many pay a visit to Bandra and stand outside his home in hope that they might get a glimpse of King Khan. Have a look at other expensive things that Shah Rukh Khan owns except his Mannat.

Also read Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case

Shah Rukh Khan's home in London

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan owns a fancy house in one of the posh areas of London. Reportedly, this gorgeous villa of King Khan is worth Rs 172 crores.

SRK lives life King size. He loves to have all luxuries to himself, including a customised vanity van. His van designed by Dilip Chhabria is worth Rs 4 crores.

Apart from London, Mumbai, and Alibaug, Shah Rukh Khan has a property in Dubai too. He has a private island villa called Jannat at K Frond of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The estimated worth of this villa is said to be Rs 100 crore.

The Badshah of Bollywood has an enormous car collection. From A Bugatti Veyron worth Rs 12 crores to Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe worth Rs 7 crores, he has it all.

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a big stake in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. It is one of his biggest investments made.

Shah Rukh Khan owns a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment. After the dissolution of SRK's production house, Dreamz Unlimited, he launched Red Chillies with his wife, Gauri Khan, in 2002. Red Chillies is also has a VFX studio and has an annual turnover of about ₹500 crores.

Also read OMG! Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter reunited at Karan Johar's party

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life