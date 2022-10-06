OMG! Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's ex, Ananya Panday, to feature in a movie together?

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday seem to have bonded quite a lot in the past one year. This is because the actress was reportedly in a serious relationship with Shahid’s actor brother Ishaan Khatter. It all started when the two fell head over heels in love while shooting for their 2020 film Khaali Peeli. Ananya began hanging out with her beau’s family and even attended Shahid’s birthday bash earlier this year. But recently, Ishaan and Ananya reportedly parted ways and decided to continue as friends.

At a recent awards function, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance on stage. Post their scintillating act, many Bollywood movie buffs began playing casting director, hoping for a film to come along that ropes in both Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday as the leads. Well, Shahid himself now has the answer about whether we'll get to see him and Ananya together soon in a movie.

The actor was asked if we'll get to see them together on screen in future. Responding to the same, Shahid said that Ananya is a lovely girl, but such questions really should be asked to directors and filmmakers as actors don’t get to choose their costars as much people believe they do, at least not in this generation.

Also read Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

Earlier, the first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's web film, Farzi, with Raj and DK, the creators of the supremely successful, The Family Man, was finally dropped by Amazon Prime Video and it looks like a smash hit from the get go. Supposedly set in the world of counterfeit money, with Shahid Kapoor apparently being the one at the centre of the black market racket, Farzi, boasts a world of guns, money, bravado, scams, corruption, crime, and humour.

Ananya, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s pan Indian film Liger. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her envious line up, and is expected to play a lawyer in Akshay Kumar starrer The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

Also read Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life