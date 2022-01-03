OMG! Shahrukh Khan starrer Pathan’s Release Date pushed ahead again, here is the reason

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan’s Upcoming movie Pathan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and why not the fans are going to see the superstar after a long gap. The fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming movie of superstar Shahrukh Khan which is getting delayed again and again.

Recently the movie was pushed ahead because of the ongoing drug case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. And now as per the reports Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan faces a major roadblock, as COVID cases due to its latest variant OMICRON is increasing in Spain where the team was supposed to shoot some crucial portions of the film. The team originally planned to shoot in October but it was indefinitely postponed due to SRK’s personal matter and now the virus has played the spoilsport.

It is said that The shoot for Pathan was to first take place in October in Spain where two songs were to be filmed apart from some action sequences. But that was not to be as Shah Rukh Khan had to take a break due to the case against Aryan. But now, when he had allotted these dates in January, the Covid-19 cases in Spain are on an all-time high. They recorded over 1.6 lakh cases in a single day, with cases crossing a lakh for consecutive days. Even though 80 per cent of Spain is vaccinated and most people have received booster shots, the shooting atmosphere is not very good in Spain. Hence the makers were prudent enough to push the shoot.

Pathan makers are considering pushing the schedule to February after consultation with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on whom the songs and some talkie portions are to be picturised in a little over three weeks

Pathan will the spy thriller crossover movie which will also have Salman Khan as Tiger (from Ek The Tiger/ Tiger Zinda Hai) and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir (from movie War).

SOURCE – KOI MOI

