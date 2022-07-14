OMG! Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film ‘Bedhadak’ lands in trouble, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Karan Johar announced Shanaya Kapoor's debut Bollywood film Bedhadak, a love triangle that starred Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada as the two leading men in the month of March, but now it seems that the Shashank Khaitan directorial has now run into trouble, as per the latest reports.

Reportedly, the Dharma Productions film has been indefinitely postponed or shelved. There hasn't been any official confirmation from the director or the producers yet.

Bedhadak is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has directed multiple films for Karan Johar's company including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak which marked the Bollywood debut of Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor. His latest film Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar was supposed to release on June 10 but has been postponed.

Shanaya, was seen in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives centered around wives of Bollywood actors Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan, who has now divorced Sohail Khan.

Lakshya gained fame after portraying the historical character of Porus in the television show Porus. Gurfateh made his Bollywood debut in the Netflix film Guilty headlined by Kiara Advani. Both Guilty and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives were bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content company under Dharma Productions.

