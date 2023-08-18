OMG! Shanthi Priya reveals she slipped into depression after her Saugandh co-star Akshay Kumar made THIS remark about her physical appearance, “He didn’t apologize”

MUMBAI: Shanthi Priya who has been a big name down South, has also worked in Hindi Films as well as Tv shows. The actress worked with Akshay Kumar in the 1991 hit film Saugandh and fans loved their chemistry. The actress however in a recent interview opened up about not having a great experience of working with the Khiladi actor.

Also Read-Tollywood actress Shantipriya makes her TV debut

Opening up about the incident, Shanthi Priya said that after Akshay made a nasty comment about her knees, she slipped into depression. She said, “I must be 22-23 at the time. Yes, I went into a depression. My mom was a strong pillar for us because we already faced these things in our industry, whether it is down South or in Hindi. My sister (Bhanupriya) also faced it a lot. Didi used to do Hindi movies. There were a couple of magazines in the Hindi industry where they wrote about Didi when she had pimples, (the magazines) used to say that how much ever pimples she had, that much amount she charges for a movie. I was like ‘What?’ We went through a lot because of our colours. Even now, my sons go through it.”

Shanthi Priya added, “He has not apologised but he told me, ‘I was just joking, come on man, don’t take seriously, main bus mazak masti kar raha tha.’ I said, ‘Yeah, okay.’ But he has come and spoken to me. He didn’t apologised like ‘I’m really very sorry if I hurt you in any manner’, not that way. But he just told, ‘It was just in a flow and I was just joking. That’s all. You know no, main masti karta hoon.’ It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I touched something very sensitive, I should have not told that.’ It wasn’t that kind.”

Also Read-Happiness! Phool Aur Angaar actress Shantipriya to make a comeback with Sarojini Naidu's biopic

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- IndiaToday